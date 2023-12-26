Over 11 months, UAH 1.56 trillion was allocated from state budget for defense - Ministry of Finance

For 11 months of this year, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1559.4 billion, or 59.2% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Finance.

It is noted that UAH 168.2 billion was allocated in November.

The funds were used for



- financial support for military personnel, rank and file and police officers;

- purchase of military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armor and other special equipment), fuel and lubricants, food;

- medical services;

- and other types of expenditures to support the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

Security and defense remains an absolute priority and the largest item of state budget expenditures," the Ministry of Finance emphasizes.

