500 churches damaged or destroyed since beginning of full-scale war, - Yelenskyi

The head of the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelenskyi, says that 500 religious buildings have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the full-scale war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We know that 100 churches have been completely destroyed, and 500 are either destroyed, half destroyed or damaged," Yelenskyi said in his TV appearance.

In addition, he added that he has information about more than 30 priests who were tortured or killed by the occupiers during the occupation of the territories.

