Police detain man in Dnipro who threatened to detonate grenade in presence of children. PHOTOS

A man who threatened to detonate a grenade in a house with his young children was detained during a police special operation in Dnipro.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of the National Police of Ukraine.

As noted, the suspect's young children, aged two and four, were in the house. They were handed over to police officers through the window. No one was injured.

The police received a report of the incident on December 25 at about 10 pm. Rapid Operational Response Unit (KORD) special forces immediately arrived at the scene.

"As a result of coordinated and professional actions of the special forces, the man was disarmed and detained. He was a local resident of 27 years old. An F-1 grenade was seized from him. During a further search of the premises, four more grenades and smoke bombs were found," the police said.

