Wife of Deputy Head of Presidential Office Shurma bought land in elite Kyiv suburb

Wife of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Shurma bought a land plot in an elite suburb of Kyiv

Its value is unknown, as Shurma has not yet filed a declaration for this year, according to the bihus.info project.

According to journalists, this plot is located behind the village of Kozyn, popular among Ukrainian elites, along the Dnipro River, and has an old house on it, so it was probably purchased for construction.

As reported, according to the declaration, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma received UAH 415.6 thousand in salary at his main job in 2022.

Last year, Shurma's wife received UAH 79.78 thousand in salary and UAH 634.32 thousand in income from entrepreneurial activity.

Rostyslav Shurma owns three apartments in Kyiv (61.6 square meters, 61.5 square meters and 90.3 square meters) and a land plot.

His wife has a large apartment in the capital of 710.5 square meters worth UAH 73.3 million and another smaller one (53.2 square meters for UAH 3 million). Journalists found out that these luxury apartments are located in a gated premium residential complex in Pechersk. In addition, she owns a house, a land plot and an apartment in occupied Donetsk.

The declaration also indicates that Shurma's wife has been renting a 421-square-meter house in Germany and a land plot since August 31, 2022.

At the same time, the declaration states that Shurma's family lent his brother Oleh Shurma more than UAH 210 million (including UAH 166.8 million by Rostyslav Shurma himself, and the remaining UAH 43.44 million by his wife). In the 2021 declaration, this amount was higher - UAH 221.5 million.