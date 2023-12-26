Zaluzhnyi said about six months rotation: Double number of troops for this purpose

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, spoke out against the adoption of a law on rotation at the front, for example, every six months, because this would require, among other things, an increase in the number of troops by about half.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"I will repeat that the situation at the front depends primarily on the enemy's actions.

I cannot predict whether it will be 6 months, 5 months, 3 months. The situation can be completely different, believe me. Again, if people propose to rotate for 6 months, they should understand that the number of troops needs to be increased at least twofold.

And the output will be the amount needed to replace these people in combat positions in six months.

What if the situation changes? What if the enemy attacks from non-attacked areas? What to do in such a situation?

That is why people need to rest. I demand from the commanders on the ground that they do everything possible and impossible to carry out rotation... within units, within military units.

But to legislate that we will move in this way... Believe my thirty years of experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and almost 10 years of war, this is still, let's say, a deception .... that is unrealistic," Zaluzhnyi said.

