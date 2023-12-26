War in 2024 will be different technologically, most important thing is to save people - Zaluzhnyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that 2024 will differ from 2023 in terms of changes in warfare technologies.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to the UP.

"2024 will not just be different, it must be different, otherwise we will face what I wrote about in the article. Accordingly, we have found these problems, and we have already found about 90% of the solutions to these issues, which will have to be resolved in order to act more efficiently next year and, most importantly, to save people," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine's partners, who were also interested in this issue, absolutely agreed with Ukraine on this point.

"So I can assure you that the next year will be different... We are at least doing everything for this," added the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.

At the same time, Zaluzhnyi noted that he was forced to state that the enemy is not keeping up with the Armed Forces. In recent days, a rather powerful confrontation has been going on with the use of various technologies.