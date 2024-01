In the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shoots down two Russian Kh-59 missiles.

This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET informs.

"In Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the OC "East" destroyed 2 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles," the statement reads.

See more: Four people killed and three wounded as result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS