Demobilization of military is possible in 36 months, provided there is shift and no escalation at front, - Zaluzhnyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that together with the Ministry of Defense, they agreed that the new draft law on mobilization should provide for service in the army for 36 months after drafting.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"I clearly understand that our soldiers are doing their job at the front in extremely difficult and challenging conditions. Of course, I would like people who are going to join the army, and especially those who are already serving, to clearly understand how long they will have to fight.

Together with the Ministry of Defense, we agreed to the figure of 36 months, hoping for two things: first, that there would be no escalation at the front; second, that there would be someone to replace these people in 36 months," said the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief.

At the same time, he noted that 36 months is a figure "not quite realistic in the conditions we are in."

"But we can only hope that the intensity of hostilities will not increase and we will be able to replace these people in 36 months," Zaluzhnyi added.

Read more: I will be very happy to see men in army who have gone abroad - Zaluzhnyi

He also noted that the government, which is implementing the relevant law, understands the opportunities in the country.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces believes that there will be enough time until 2025 to prepare those who will be mobilized.

Read more: I’m not satisfied with work of MRC, otherwise there would be no need for draft law on mobilization - Zaluzhnyi