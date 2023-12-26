Zaluzhnyi: I can assure you that 2024 will be completely different, we are doing everything for this

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi is confident that 2024 will be different, emphasizing that everything necessary is being done to make it so.

"I can assure you that 2024, the military year, will be different from 2023. In any case, we are doing everything for this. Unfortunately, I must state that the enemy is not far behind us... You can see what is happening. Especially in recent days, there has been a powerful confrontation at the level of technology, first of all. But we are not reducing our recruitment efforts," the Сommander-in-Сhief said at a press conference on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi also thanked the Defense Ministry for supporting all the technological "breakthroughs" that were proposed.

"I think we will succeed. I am sure of it," the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief said.

He emphasized that 2024 "will not just be different, it must be different, otherwise we will face what I wrote about in my article (an article for The Economist - ed.)."

"Accordingly, we have found these problems, and we have already found about 90% of the solutions to the issues that will need to be resolved in order to act more efficiently next year and, most importantly, to keep people. We are working on this. Our partners, who were also interested in this issue, absolutely agreed with us," Zaluzhnyi assured.

