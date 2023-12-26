As result of Russian attack on Chornobaivka, four people were injured

The invaders struck at Chornobaivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Two men, 43 and 47 years old, were in a car at the time of the shelling. They sustained injuries of moderate severity. The condition of a 39-year-old local resident is also assessed as moderate. She came under fire in her own home," the statement said.

A 57-year-old local resident was also seriously injured.

According to the RMA, all the victims are now in hospital. Doctors are providing them with assistance.

Read more: Ruscists shelled two villages in Kherson region, there were casualties