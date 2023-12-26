ENG
During day, Russians shelled Marhanets community three times: private houses and outbuildings were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian army fired three times at the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak wrote about this in a telegram.

"During the day, the enemy shelled Marhanets community in Nikopol district with artillery three times. They launched about a dozen shells. Two private houses, the same number of outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged," the statement said.

Lysak noted that, fortunately, there were no casualties. It was quiet in other communities in the region.

