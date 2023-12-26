Deputy Head of National Police Tyshlek was appointed to another position - media

After the deputy head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, handed in his resignation on December 19, he was reassigned to another position.

The order on Tyshlek's reassignment is at the disposal of hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time as the dismissal order of December 19, the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, appointed Tyshlek to a new position - advisor to the head of the Organizational and Analytical Unit of the Department for Supporting the Activities of the Head of the National Police.

Tyshlek was given a salary of UAH 7,600 and a bonus for specific conditions of service in the police in the amount of 100% of his salary.

As National Police spokeswoman Olena Berezhna explained to hromadske, Tyshlek's current appointment to the new position is a temporary procedural moment. "In the future, Dmytro Tyshlek will be engaged in scientific activities, not as an advisor," she said.

Read more: Deputy Head of National Police Tyshlek resigned, - media

As Censor.NET previously reported, Bihus.Info published an investigation into the fact that the wife of the Deputy Head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, had not given up her Russian passport as of the summer of 2023, and he himself was using the real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the leader of the Rostov criminal group.

According to the document obtained by Censor.NET, in 2005, Tyshlek's wife Oleksandra Balakai asked to be issued a new passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, which was done. It is this passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, according to the investigation of Bihus.info journalists, that is still valid. In addition, according to sources, in 2015-2017 she regularly traveled to Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.

In response, the deputy head of the National Police, Tyshlek, said that the media had "misrepresented the facts" in the investigation into his wife's Russian passport. He also said that he was going to appeal to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding this situation.

Subsequently, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko suspended the deputy head of the National Police Tyshlek from his post for the duration of the SBI investigation.

Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, at the request of Censor.NET, reported that Tyshlek had returned to his duties, as the internal investigation did not reveal any facts that would indicate the existence of Tyshlek's ties to any criminal authorities, including those mentioned in the journalistic investigation. The investigation also found no other grounds for dismissing Tyshlek from his position.

Read more: Tyshlek, involved in journalistic investigation into alleged ties to Russia, returns to his duties as deputy head of National Police - Ministry of Internal Affairs. DOCUMENT