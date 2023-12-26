Tradition of Shchedryi Vechir (Bountiful Evening-ed.) is included in list of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine

On the eve of the New Year, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine approved the decision to include the Tradition of the Shchedryi Vechir (Bountiful Evening-ed.) in Ukraine in the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

"The tradition of generosity is alive: it has gone through difficult trials in our history and survived thanks to its bearers, thanks to those who popularized it at different times. At the same time, we have thousands of examples of national cultural heritage inspiring artists to create contemporary works with ethnic motifs. One of the most striking manifestations of this is Mykola Leontovych's "Shchedryk (Bountiful Evening)" said Rostyslav Karandieiev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine has already included 88 items, including those related to the New Year's celebration cycle.

"We are working to include 'Shchedryk' in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Our goal is to prove to the world that the Carol of the Bells melody is in fact a purely Ukrainian 'citizenship'," said Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Researcher Maryna Sobotiuk added that the NGO and experts have already developed a global promotional campaign for the element: dinner parties abroad with the famous chef Yevhen Klopotenko, a digital show "'Shchedryi Vechir (Bountiful Evening)" with the participation of singer Jerry Heil, who was appointed by the Youth Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the youth ambassador of "Shchedryk".