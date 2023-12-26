ENG
We talked about Peace Formula - Zelensky talks with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

"I had a telephone conversation with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to exchange Christmas greetings. This year, Ukraine celebrated Christmas at the same time as the Mother Church," Zelenskyy wrote on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He said that he thanked Bartholomew "for his warm Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people, prayers for peace in Ukraine and the participation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the meetings of the advisers on the Peace Formula."

Zelenskyy also invited a representative of the Ecumenical Patriarch to the next meeting on the Peace Formula in Switzerland.

