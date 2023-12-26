Russians launched five missile and 21 air strikes, fired 38 MLRS during December 26 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the Russian occupiers’ strikes on the territory of Ukraine on December 26, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "The enemy launched 5 missile and 21 air strikes, fired 38 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

