Passengers of Kherson train, who came under fire of Russian army, got to Mykolaiv by bus - Ukrzaliznytsia

On the evening of December 26, the Russian military struck again in Kherson, attacking the railway station. A police officer was killed and four people were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"The passengers of the Kherson train safely reached Mykolaiv by bus. The train will depart for Kyiv according to the dispatch schedule," the agency said.

They also added that flights from Kramatorsk, Lviv and Kyiv to Kherson will be tentatively sent to Mykolaiv tomorrow.

"We are currently assessing the damage to the station and railcars and monitoring the condition of our injured employees. Please follow the official information on Ukrzaliznytsia's channels," the statement said.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson train station and rolling stock, wounding several Ukrzaliznytsia employees