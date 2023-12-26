Police lieutenant Ihor Misiunia was killed in shelling of Kherson railway station - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Police Lieutenant Ihor Misiunia, who was helping passengers evacuate to a shelter, was killed during the shelling of the Kherson train station.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram of the National Police.

"Police lieutenant Ihor Misiunia was killed in a shelling in Kherson, where he was serving as part of a combined unit. The police officer was fatally wounded while evacuating people from the railway station," the statement said.

The law enforcement officer was only 29 years old. He began his police service in 2017 in the town of Dolynska.

The policeman is survived by his wife and two children.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and express our sincere condolences to the family of Igor Misiuni. Eternal memory. Forever in the service..." the National Police wrote.