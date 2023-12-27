Ukraine should produce itself or with partners all the weapons it needs - Zelenskyy

Ukraine should produce, independently or together with partners, all the weapons necessary to fight aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a video message on Tuesday by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the meeting of the Headquarters was almost entirely devoted to the production of weapons next year.

"Each item is a detailed conversation, a detailed clarification of enterprises, contracts, state investments in creation. With the participation of all those responsible for the result for the state. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defence, the General Staff, the Chief of Staff," Zelenskyy said.

"We have outlined with the Prime Minister the amount of funds to be allocated to defence as a matter of urgency. Also, government officials must decide on all the tasks for our diplomatic work next year - namely, agreements with partners on arms production, supply of components and equipment," he said.

Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, "must produce - independently or together with partners - everything necessary to defend against any form of Russian aggression. We can provide this."

