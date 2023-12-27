European Union is preparing a reserve plan for €20 billion for Ukraine in case of Hungary’s veto, - FT

The European Union is preparing a contingency mechanism to provide up to €20 billion to Ukraine to bypass Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s objections.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

The EU started looking for alternative options to help Kyiv in case the bloc's differences cannot be resolved immediately after member state leaders failed to agree on a proposed four-year, €50 billion package for Ukraine earlier this month.

Currently, the most practical way to override Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's veto, if he does so at the summit on 1 February, is to use a debt-financed model.

It will provide EU countries with guarantees to the EU budget worth up to €20 billion, which will allow the European Commission to borrow up to €20 billion from the capital markets in Kyiv's interests.

The details of the mechanism are still being discussed, and the final amount will be determined according to Ukraine's needs.

A similar scheme was used in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the European Commission provided up to €100 billion in funding to EU countries.

This option would not require guarantees and unanimous support from all 27 EU member states and would circumvent Hungary's likely veto.

For this, some countries, such as Germany and the Netherlands, will need parliamentary approval to provide national guarantees. This may take some time, but the EU hopes that the necessary procedures will be completed in time to provide Ukraine with aid by March.

The European Union stresses that there are no technical problems with transferring budget funding to Kyiv today, but that politically it is "more complicated".

One drawback of the scheme with national budgetary guarantees is that it would be limited to loans and would not include EU grants. However, member states can provide grants to Ukraine on a bilateral basis.

At the same time, the EU is considering extending this year's funding structure, which allowed the EU to provide Ukraine with €18 billion in cheap loans for a period of several months to a year. This would require the votes of a simple majority of countries.

At the same time, the EU stresses that the best option is to approve a four-year aid package for Ukraine, first proposed in June but blocked by Hungary.

