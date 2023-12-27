Last day, 80 combat clashes took place, in Avdiivka direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 enemy attacks, - General Staff

During December 26, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked in 6 directions.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and north-eastern Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebrianka Forestry of the Luhansk region and Vesele of Donetsk Oblast.

Read more: During December 26, Russians unsuccessfully attacked in six directions, 11 enemy attacks were repelled near Lyman, - General Staff

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiyivka and 16 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, our soldiers continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka and Pobeda districts of the Donetsk region, where 7 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi: This year’s supply of AFU was incomplete, but it allowed us to confidently conduct combat operations

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Robotyne area and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out 14 unsuccessful assaults, received a decent repulse and retreated.