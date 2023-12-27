ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 355,750 people (+ 790 per day), 5913 tanks, 8376 artillery systems. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 355,750 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET  with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.12.23 are approximately: 

personnel - about 355750 (+790) people,

tanks - 5913 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles  - 10973 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 8376 (+10) units,

MLRS - 934 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 616 (+2) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 6471 (+13),

cruise missiles - 1620 (+2),

ships /boats - 23 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11140 (+31) units,

special equipment - 1240 (+1)

