After Zelenskyy’s statement that TV series are not timely, 248.4 million UAH were allocated from state budget for their production, - MP Zheleznyak.

The state budget of Ukraine allocated UAH 248.4 million for the production of various TV series.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"20 July 2023: The President makes a very correct speech in his address: "Museums, cultural centres, symbols, TV series - all this is important, but now there are other priorities. Find extra-budgetary funds. Not state funds."



27 July 2023: Mr Tkachenko is dismissed as Minister of Culture over a scandal involving the procurement of TV series.

Yesterday, I pulled all the postings of the state enterprise Multimedia Broadcasting Platform of Ukraine.... I'm specifically looking at the period from 27 July, that is, after the President's speech and the Minister's dismissal.... Do you know how much money was paid for the purchase of TV series from 27 July to today? UAH 248.4 million," the MP said.

Thus, Zheleznyak said, after the president's statement and the minister's dismissal, the total payments from the state-owned company for the production of various series amounted to UAH 248.4 million of budget money.

"By the way, 14.3 million was spent on Kolyubayev's firms," the MP concluded.

