Council will consider draft law on mobilization in next month, first vote may take place on January 10-14, - mass media

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law on improving mobilization and military registration in Ukraine in the coming month. They plan to adopt the law in general by the end of January or the beginning of February.

This was reported by Forbes magazine with reference to interlocutors among the deputies of "Servants of the People" and "Holos", Censor.NET reports.

According to MP "Servants of the People", deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Mariana Bezuhla, they plan to adopt the draft law in general by the end of January or the beginning of February.

One of the People's Deputies from "Servant of the People" noted that the most likely scenario is that the documents will be returned to the government for revision before that.

According to him, in the current version, they are unlikely to gather a sufficient number of votes in the parliament. The interlocutor requested anonymity due to the high sensitivity of the topic.

One of the people's deputies among the members of the defense committee also points out several debatable provisions.

The deputy from the defense committee Solomiya Bobrovska from "Holos" assumed that deputies from the presidential police force would still try to convince them to support the law.

The draft law, in particular, provides for a significant limitation of the rights of conscripts for violating the rules of conscription and military service.

