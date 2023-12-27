Summons will not be issued to those who have registration documents on streets, - Ground Forces

Military personnel of territorial recruitment centers (military commissariats) will not issue a summons in public places if a citizen has registration documents with him.

Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the first summons does not mean sending to the front.

"This is just to clarify credentials. After that, you undergo a medical examination. If there is no reason for a postponement, your profession is now in demand, then a second summons is issued, according to which you are sent to the training center," Fitio said.

He noted that the training lasts at least a month, then two weeks are set aside for unit coordination.

"If the profession is more difficult, the training can last two or three months, including abroad. After that, only you go to the military unit. The first summons is not to go to war," said the military man.

The representative of the GF emphasized that summonses can be issued at checkpoints, as well as in other public places.

"If you have documents and a military registration document with you, then there will be no questions for you. This applies more to those who avoid being registered for the military," he summarized.

