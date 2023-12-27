US Ambassador Brink on shelling of station in Kherson: While we are celebrating at home with our families, Russia continues its barbaric attacks in Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to the shelling of the train station in Kherson on the evening of December 26.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Brigitte Brink's Twitter account.

"Last evening, the Russians barbarically shelled the Kherson railway station when more than 100 civilians tried to leave after hours of shelling. This is another reminder: while most people are celebrating at home with their families, Russia continues its barbaric attacks in Ukraine," Brink wrote.

She also published a photo of a fired train at Kherson station.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on December 26, Russian invaders attacked an evacuation train at the Kherson railway station. A policeman died, four people were injured. Due to yesterday's Russian shelling, the energy infrastructure of Kherson was badly damaged. 70% of subscribers remain without electricity.