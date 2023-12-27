In Kherson, due to massive Russian shelling, almost 94 thousand consumers are without electricity, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of massive shelling of the Russian Federation in Kherson 93.7 thousand consumers are without electricity. In the region 46 settlements are without light. Due to hostilities, consumers in 5 regions of Ukraine are de-energized.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, as a result of massive enemy shelling in Kherson, 93.7 thousand consumers were de-energized, in total in the city without electricity - 98.4 thousand customers. The neighboring settlement was also affected, where 1.7 thousand consumers were disconnected. In the region without voltage, there are 46 settlements - 28.2 thousand accounting points.

Due to bad weather, 14 settlements in Donetsk Oblast are without electricity. Due to the hostilities, 74 settlements - 45.4 thousand consumers - are without power.

"Over the day, 43.6 thousand customers in 78 settlements were supplied with electricity. As a result of the hostilities, 164 settlements (134.3 thousand metering points) remain without power supply. Gas supply has been restored to almost 100 customers," the statement said.

Read more: Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has reached more than 390 million euros, - Ministry of Energy

Due to the bad weather, 2 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are left without electricity, affecting 34 customers. As a result of the hostilities, about 16 thousand metering points are without power. New damage in two communities is currently being inspected.

The shelling also damaged a low-pressure gas pipeline in private homes in one of the communities. The gas leak has been repaired. Some consumers are disconnected.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, there are 4 settlements without power due to bad weather. Due to technological reasons, 13.5 thousand consumers were disconnected, 12.8 thousand of which have already been reconnected.

Gas supply has been restored to 39 customers.

Due to technical reasons, 15 customers in Zaporizhzhya region are without electricity supply. As a result of the hostilities, 63 settlements (5.6 thousand metering points) remain without electricity.

Read more: Due to shelling, two thermal power plants stopped supplying electricity, increasing load on Ukrainian power system

Due to the hostilities in Sumy region, 54 settlements (2.1 thousand customers) are without power supply.

As a result of hostilities in Chernihiv region, 23 settlements (1.7 thousand metering points) are without power. As of 9:00 a.m., 2 settlements and 791 subscribers were cut off due to the weather.