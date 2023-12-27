Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 400 weapons and military equipment samples have been adopted, in particular more than 250 - of Ukrainian production, - Ministry of Defense

In 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine adopted and allowed to operate in the Armed Forces of Ukraine a record number of weapons and military equipment.

This was told by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, informs Censor.NET with reference to ArmyІnform.

Since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army (February 24, 2022), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has adopted and put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 400 models of weapons and military equipment, more than 250 of which are Ukrainian-made. Last year, 34 models of domestically produced weapons and military equipment were adopted and put into service. In 2023, more than 200 models of domestically produced weapons and military equipment were adopted and put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In percentage terms, these include unmanned aerial systems - 29%, armored vehicles - 7%, electronic warfare - 6%, and ground robotic systems - 3%.

"Over the past four weeks, the relevant committees have reviewed materials for the approval of more than four dozen Ukrainian developments for usage in the Armed Forces, including several new models of FPV UAVs, including unique UAV systems with software based on artificial intelligence algorithms, "trench" EW (electronic warfare), and ammunition for UAVs of various types - multipurpose, high-explosive fragmentation, combined and cumulative fragmentation," the statement said.

Havryliuk noted that this figure is not final, testing of new samples is ongoing, and the number of weapons and military equipment units approved for usage is changing online. For example, more than 10 samples of weapons and military equipment are currently being registered, and this number may increase tomorrow.