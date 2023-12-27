Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to prime minister of German Saxony: If Ukraine cedes territories, Russian army will become closer to Germany

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, who offered to cede territories to Ukraine for the sake of peace.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the spokesman of the ministry Oleh Nikolenko.

"If Ukraine accepts the temporary loss of territory, Russian troops will become closer to Germany and Saxony in particular. By the way, Putin knows this region well during his service near Dresden.

Territorial concessions will certainly lead to greater Russian aggression, which will undoubtedly extend beyond the borders of Ukraine. Peace in Europe lies because of the defeat of Moscow. We urge the German politician to face the truth: first, Mrs. Chancellor Angela Merkel, and later with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, made enormous political efforts to convince Putin to stop the war. It didn't help. As any other concessions will not help. His goal is the destruction of Ukraine and the destabilization of the whole of Europe," he emphasized.

According to Nikolenko, the only "turnaround" in Germany's policy towards Russia could be even greater support for Ukraine.

"And we are very grateful that the German federal government shares this approach," the spokesman concluded.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said that for a ceasefire, Ukraine may have to admit that the territories occupied by the Russian Federation are "temporarily" inaccessible to it.

