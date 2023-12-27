Since beginning of Russian invasion, 277 people, including 14 children, have been killed by mines in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 277 people have been killed by mines or explosive devices, including 14 children.

According to Censor.NET, referring to Ukrinform, this was announced at a briefing by the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion, 277 people have been killed by explosive devices, 14 of whom are children," he said.

In addition, 608 people were injured, including 74 children.

Khorunzhyi informed that since February 2022, SES pyrotechnics have defused 464,000 explosive devices in Ukraine, including 3,145 aircraft bombs.

Currently, the main areas of work of pyrotechnics are Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Khorunzhyi noted that in winter, pyrotechnics are limited in demining due to snow cover and low air temperature, but they continue to receive calls from the public and go to help.

