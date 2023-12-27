Danilov: 2024 is not easy for Ukraine, it will be year of making "important decisions" on frontline

The year 2024 will be a year of "important decisions" for Ukraine, especially on the frontline.

Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

When asked what 2024 would be like for Ukraine, Danilov emphasized that it would be "difficult."

"It will be a difficult, challenging year. A year of making important decisions, especially on the frontline. I would very much like it to be a year of our victory, our joint victory with our partners over the enemy," the NSDC Secretary said.

According to him, every day the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy enemy manpower and equipment. Special attention should be paid to the victories in the Black Sea, which allowed Ukraine to restore sea transportation corridors.

Read more: Additional mobilization is needed for military rotation, but no final decision has been made yet - Danilov