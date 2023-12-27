Ukraine has Plan B in case of short-term delay in financing from partners, - First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko

Ukraine has a plan B in case of delays in funding from the EU and the US, and is currently working with partners to develop several options.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the short term, in the first months of the year, the government has an alternative plan for what to do if funding is delayed. In the long term, there is a risk of delaying payments to social categories, as the priority will be to support security and defense," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

"But I repeat once again that it may not come to that point, and this is just one of dozens of options we are analyzing," the First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

The official noted that this year, the government, together with business, managed to ensure that the economy demonstrated stability and rapid recovery, and the tax and customs authorities collected $4.4 billion more in 11 months of 2023 than in the same period in 2022. Svyrydenko believes that this dynamic will continue next year, in part due to the addition of new incentives for economic development and rapid growth.

A number of priority steps have been outlined: confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets for transfer to Ukraine, expansion of exports and transport links with the prospect of more than $10 billion in export revenues, expansion of energy capacity, return of Ukrainians, development of defense industry enterprises, and attraction of investments in Ukraine's economy through war risk insurance and privatization.