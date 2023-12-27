Ukraine will start mass production of NATO-caliber shells next year - Kamyshin

Ukraine plans to massively increase the production of 155-mm shells next year. However, everything will depend on the supply of gunpowder.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin at a meeting with journalists.

"The global world has not even doubled this year. We have started developing 155-caliber shells and plan to mass-produce them next year. But we depend on gunpowder. We have never produced NATO powders," Kamyshin said.

He noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to strengthen its defense companies. In particular, the government gives equal opportunities to private producers compared to state-owned ones. This is because the private segment is developing much faster.

Earlier, Kamyshin said that the slow production of shells was due to a shortage of powder.

As a reminder, Ukraine is trying to attract defense companies from Western countries to manufacture its products on its territory.

In particular, at the end of October, it became known that the Ukrainian Defense Industry and the German defense concern Rheinmetall had set up a joint venture.

The company will help Ukraine repair equipment donated by Western countries and plans to produce tanks and armored vehicles.

