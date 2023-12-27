Donors should provide financial assistance to Ukraine on time - in first quarter of 2024 - IMF

It is very important that international donors receive funds to support the Ukrainian economy in the first quarter of 2024.

This was stated by Alfred Kemmer, Director of the IMF's European Department, Censor.NET reports with reference to Voice of America.

"We also emphasize that the allocations should come on time," the IMF representative said. Answering the question about the timing of the aid for Ukraine, Kemmer added: "Of course, we expect donor support to be provided in the first quarter."

"Delayed donor support pushes the government to suboptimal economic policies and puts all gains at risk," Kemmer warns.



A shortage of external aid may prompt the NBU to issue money to cover the budget deficit, which carries the risk of accelerating inflation, or force the government to cut spending.

Kemmer points out that at the end of 2023, the Ukrainian authorities took measures to ensure liquidity buffers. "They are also very closely monitoring the budget implementation in the first few months to avoid problems in case donor funds are delayed," the Fund official adds.

It is very important that donors provide funds on time, as they did last year, Kemmer emphasizes. "In 2023, donors provided funds on time. This is a great achievement," he notes.

Read more: Netherlands allocates €102 million winter aid package to Ukraine for humanitarian needs in 2024

Kemmer notes that discussions of large aid packages in the US and EU are taking place within the framework of budgetary processes, which can be difficult. "Both the U.S. administration and the European Union are committed to passing these packages through the budget process and providing funds. This is very important," the official added.

As a reminder, the US and EU have not yet agreed on new bilateral aid packages for Ukraine. U.S. lawmakers are expected to return to considering an aid package for Ukraine in January. The package includes almost $12 billion in economic aid. European Union leaders will meet on February 1 to overcome Hungarian opposition and approve a four-year, €50 billion aid program for Ukraine.