Ukraine has never received any lists of deported children from Russia, - Lubinets

No one has ever handed over any lists of deported Ukrainian children to Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said this

According to Lubinets, the process of verifying deported Ukrainian children and their places of stay is extremely difficult.

"Either directly or through the mediation of some partners, international organizations, we are not provided with such information at all. That is, I have never received any information about any Ukrainian child from the Russian side, they never provide it to us," he said.

Answering the question whether the Russians have not yet provided a list of Ukrainian children held in Russia to the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, the ombudsman said that he had no information on whether she had taken the lists or not.

"At least no one has ever given us any lists of Ukrainian children from the territory of the Russian Federation," Lubinets said.

