Power supply restored to homes of Kherson residents cut off after massive shelling, - Ministry of Energy

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to Kherson residents who were cut off after the massive shelling of the city on December 26.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.



"Kherson power engineers promptly restored electricity to the homes of residents who were cut off after yesterday's massive shelling.



After the enemy attack, about 94 thousand subscribers were left without electricity in the regional center. Another 1.7 thousand customers were cut off in a neighboring settlement," the statement said.

There were also disruptions in the operation of Kherson TPP, but this did not affect the stability of heat supply.



As noted, about 4,000 customers in Kherson are currently without power after previous shelling. More than 700 more customers are without power as a result of flooding after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam was blown up. There are 46 settlements in the region without power.

