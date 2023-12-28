US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $250 million.

The United States provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $250 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Babel.

The military aid package included:

▪️ additional ammunition for NASAMS;

▪️ Stinger missiles;

▪️ air defense system components;

▪️ additional ammunition for HIMARS;

▪️ artillery shells of 155 and 105 mm caliber;

▪️ TOW missiles;

▪️ Javelin and AT-4 systems;

▪️ more than 15 million rounds of ammunition for small arms;

▪️ explosive ammunition for clearing obstacles;

▪️ spare parts, medical and other equipment.

