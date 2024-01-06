Day in Donetsk region: Pokrovsk was under fire twice, Torske four times, person was wounded in Krasnohorivka

During the past day, the occupiers shelled the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Pokrovsk district. In the middle of the night, the Russians shelled Pokrovsk twice - 2 administrative buildings, numerous garages, and cars were damaged.

The Kurakhivka district was hit by 6 shellings: 3 houses were damaged in Ostrivske, 1 house in Dalne, in Kurakhivka in the affected area of the industrial zone. A person was injured in Krasnohorivka of the Mariinka district.

Kramatorsk district. Torske was fired upon 4 times in the Lyman district.

Bakhmut district. 5 private houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. Pereiizne and Verkhniokamianske are under fire in the Zvanivka district. Three streets of Serebrianka were fired upon in the Siversk community," the message reads.

In total, the Russians wounded one resident of the Donetsk region during the day.

