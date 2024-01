In just two days, the drone operator of the 1st Battalion of the 92nd SMB, codenamed "Doom", eliminated about thirty occupiers near Bakhmut.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attacks on the occupiers was posted on social media.

