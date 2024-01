At a meeting of the National Security Committee, information on the deficit of the Ministry of Defence’s budget for 2024 was announced.

This was stated by MP Oleksii Honcharenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the deficit is 36%, or UAH 430 billion, only for the item of expenditure "cash support".

