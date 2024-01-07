Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in 5 directions. In day - 45 combat clashes - General Staff

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, 45 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy carried out 9 missiles and 84 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out on Oleksandrivka, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Chuhunivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaiivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebrianka forestry, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, New York, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiivka, Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "North" OSGT in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSGT in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

The occupiers did not launch offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

"In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" OSGT in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region," the message reads.

In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continued to hold back the enemy near Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 9 attacks were repelled.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks west of Verbove, Robotyne, and south of Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff also informs that in the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" OSGT in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 18 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.

At the same time, our defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 19 personnel concentration areas and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.

The units of the missile forces hit 4 personnel concentration areas, 2 control points, an ammunition depot, 3 artillery pieces, an air defense radar station, and 4 enemy anti-aircraft defenses.