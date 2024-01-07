Russians shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery. After UAVs attack on Dnipro, educational institution, high-rise buildings, and administrative building were damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, after the evening attack by the "Shahed" UAVs, the Russians started using heavy artillery. They used it to hit the Nikopol region.

"At night, half a dozen shells hit Chervonohryhorivka district. People were not hurt. Other consequences are being investigated," the head of the region said.

After that, according to Lysak, the occupiers sent a drone to the area. It was destroyed by our defenders.

According to updated information, two fires started yesterday in Dnipro due to an enemy UAV. The fires were extinguished by emergency services.

Read it on Censor.NET: Russians hit a house in Dnipro with Shahed. People were rescued from the rubble without casualties. VIDEO.

"In total, an educational institution and its dormitory, 2 high-rise buildings, and an administrative building were damaged in the city. Four cars were destroyed and 12 people were injured," the statement said.







