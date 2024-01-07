Russians lost 493 people and 46 pieces of equipment in Tavria direction, about 10 occupiers surrendered - Defense Forces

There were 37 combat clashes in the Tavria direction, the enemy carried out 32 airstrikes, and 8 missile strikes, carried out 38 combat clashes, and fired 1,007 artillery barrages.

This was reported in the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction in the summary as of January 6, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 16 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi, Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 9 attacks were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks west of Verbove, Robotyne, and south of Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to 493 people. About 10 occupiers surrendered. The total losses of the enemy in military equipment amounted to 46 units. separate, 1 tank, 8 ACVs, 12 artillery systems, 2 air defense vehicles, 12 UAVs, 10 cars, and 1 unit of special equipment. 3 ammunition depots were destroyed," the message reads.

