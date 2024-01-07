Zavitnevich on draft law on mobilization: Certain norms will undergo significant changes. Committee will make final decision on Tuesday

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence is currently considering a bill on mobilization.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Committee Oleksandr Zavitnevich.

According to him, the discussion is taking place together with representatives of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense, Zaluzhnyi, Shaptala, and Defense Minister Umerov participated.

"Yes, it was hot, lively discussions, various arguments, sometimes even very emotional. There are a number of discussion norms that are not approved by the members of the Committee. Now the main task is to find a balance between constitutional rights and the necessary measures to solve the tasks of mobilization that limit these rights. It is also necessary to take into account the possibilities of the economy. There are extremely difficult issues of financial support for mobilization measures, sources of meeting needs," Zavitnevich notes.

In general, as the People's Deputy informs, certain provisions of the draft law will undergo significant changes during consideration in the Parliament.

"We plan to make the Committee's final decision on the bill on Tuesday," he summarizes.

We remind you that on December 25, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration, and Completion of Military Service." Later, the deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Yevgenia Kravchuk said that this document will not be voted on in the version proposed by the government, and the Verkhovna Rada committee on national security will work out a compromise version.