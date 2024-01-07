Their duties include carrying out filtering activities among the civilian population and identifying members of the underground movement.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

"According to data provided by the Ukrainian underground, as of January 2024, the Russian Federation has concentrated about 35,000 Russian Guardsmen on the TOT. Half of them are regular formations, which are structurally divided into a brigade, 5 battalion-tactical groups, and 44 tactical groups.

The rest are more than 100 consolidated units that are imported from the territory of the Russian Federation on a rotational basis. Combined units are formed from among the employees of OMON and SOBR," noted in

In addition to service vehicles and ACVs, these units are armed with tanks, artillery systems, and helicopters. They use all these weapons to subdue those who disagree with the Russian occupation.

Read more: Russians plan to equip cruise missiles with cluster ammunition - Center of National Resistance

Also, these units were involved in the protection of "polling stations" on TOT during the pseudo-referendum in September 2022 and the pseudo-elections in September 2023.

The Central Committee of the Central Intelligence Agency is sure that it is the Rosguard employees who will exert pressure on the civilian population in the process of preparing for the "elections" of the President of the Russian Federation, which are scheduled for March 2024.

In addition to conducting actual combat operations against the civilian population, Rosguard employees are actively involved in propaganda activities in educational institutions.