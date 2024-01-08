Border blockade is continuing in Poland at three checkpoints, 2 thousand trucks are waiting in queues - State Border Guard Service

As of January 8, a total of about 2,000 trucks are in queues on the Ukrainian-Polish border, blocking the directions of three checkpoints is continuing.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Blocking of the Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne, Krakovets - Korczowa and Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoints is continuing. According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning 1350 trucks are queuing at these three directions towards Ukraine," said the spokesman.

Demchenko reminded that on January 6 at about 9 p.m. traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, but the queues still remain - as of this morning, there are 550 trucks. After unblocking, truck traffic in this direction became more intense.

At the same time, traffic on other sections of the border is not blocked for trucks. There is a decrease in the queues of trucks heading to Ukraine. The traffic volume for entry and exit is maintained.

According to the SBGS spokesperson, the queue remains only in Slovakia towards Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint. As of this morning, 400 trucks were waiting to cross, Demchenko added.

