News Ukrainian Politics
Relevant committee of Verkhovna Rada supported recall of Bezuhla from post of Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee. DOCUMENT

On Monday, January 8, the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Regulations considered and unanimously supported a resolution to recall "Servant of the People" MP Mariana Bezuhla from her position as Deputy Chair of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on TelegramCensor.NET informs. 

"The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Regulations considered a resolution to recall Bezuhla from the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Security and Defense. The decision was made unanimously," he said.

Zheleznyak added that the parliament may consider the resolution on January 10.

"The decision is for consideration by the parliament, and it states that she remains a member of the Committee," the MP said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence made a decision to recall the "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee. 

"Servant of the People" Bezuhla, in turn, commented on this: "Dear Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the decision can only be made by voting in the hall." 

