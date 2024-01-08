Polish European Commissioner Wojciechowski threatens to block extension of EU free trade regime with Ukraine

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said that excessive agricultural imports from Ukraine to the EU could lead to a new crisis.

According to Censor.NET, citing the European Pravda, the radio station RMF FM has read the letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice President for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

In the document, Wojciechowski expressed his position on the draft new European Commission regulation on the extension of the free trade regime with Ukraine.

The Polish Commissioner will not support the regulation if his proposals are not taken into account. The EC's internal consultations on this issue end tomorrow.

Wojciechowski suggests that the new regulation should contain safeguard provisions similar to those that the EC has already applied to imports of Ukrainian rapeseed, corn, sunflower, and wheat.

In addition, the Polish commissioner also calls for quantitative restrictions on sugar and poultry, whose imports, in his opinion, are growing rapidly and threaten to destabilize the EU market.

"The extension of trade privileges for Ukraine under the EU regulation, which expires this year, without safeguards and quantitative restrictions threatens to create a new crisis of excess imported agricultural products from Ukraine," Wojciechowski said in the letter.

In his opinion, the EU "should rethink the concept of its assistance, which implies unlimited openness."

He blames the current state of affairs on Russia, which is blocking the Black Sea and pushing Ukraine out of its traditional markets in Asia and Africa.

The Polish commissioner proposes to support Ukrainian transit to EU seaports, from where Ukrainian grain will be transported to African and Asian markets.