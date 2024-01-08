Occupiers change deployment of air defense systems in Crimea after effective strikes of Defense Forces, - "South" OC

Effective strikes by the Defense Forces on the temporarily occupied Crimea force the Russian command to change its priorities for deploying its own air defense systems.

This was stated at a briefing by the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The air defense system of the Crimean peninsula was deployed very powerful. The enemy realizes that it has accumulated considerable resources there and future replenishment of forces for those units that are now involved in combat operations along the line of contact on mainland Ukraine, they are really trying to defend themselves quite powerfully. But our combat work has been so effective that they now have to set new priorities for deploying air defense systems. In particular, it is clear that the famous Crimean bridge, a redundant object, is a priority for them, as it is one of the main logistics transportation arteries, despite its conditional non-combat capability, its use in a limited sense. They also continue to defend Sevastopol Bay, which is the logistics associated with loading the Kalibr, first of all, since they have withdrawn the main ship and boat fleet, but these facilities remain very important for ensuring the viability of the missile carriers and equipping them with missiles. And they also have two priority sites there, namely the sites for launching Shahed UAVs, which are Cape Chauda and near Balaklava. In addition, there are still quite a few aviation infrastructure facilities on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea that the enemy uses to base tactical aircraft and store certain property," said Humeniuk.

Watch more: Commander of Air Force Oleschuk hinted at destruction of control post at Saky airfield: Thanks to our pilots for their excellent work. VIDEO

She added that the Defense Forces have a lot of work to do and it is ongoing.

Answering a question about the grain corridor, Humeniuk said that it operates depending on the operational situation. Currently, there are no critical threats to its operations.

"The navigation corridor is working, it operates in accordance with the security component, which is assessed by the Defense Forces on a daily basis. Depending on the development of the operational situation, we check the security component and the presence or absence of threats to mine safety, as the sea is stormy and the weather is difficult. Nevertheless, the corridor continues to function, and in principle, there are no critical threats to mine and missile safety now, they are all under control," the spokeswoman assured.