Since beginning of full-scale war, Russia has completely destroyed 195 medical institutions, damaged more than 1500 - Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, since February 24, 2022, Russia has damaged 1501 medical facilities, and destroyed 195.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that 474 medical facilities have been fully restored, and 383 facilities have been partially rebuilt or are in the process of being restored.

"For more than 22 months of full-scale war, Russia has been violating all norms of international humanitarian law and conventions, terrorizing civilians and targeting Ukrainian hospitals and outpatient clinics. In this way, the aggressor country causes losses and creates an additional burden on the medical system of Ukraine. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Health and its partners are doing everything possible to ensure that the healthcare industry not only survives but continues to work for our patients. We want Ukrainians to have unimpeded access to the necessary medical services even in such difficult circumstances as the war," said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The Ministry of Health noted that medical institutions in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses due to Russian shelling and bombing.

At the same time, it is currently impossible to obtain full information about Luhansk region.

In addition, 103 ambulances were damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression, 125 of them were captured by the enemy, and 253 were destroyed.

"However, by the beginning of January 2024, Ukraine has already managed to restore most of the medical facilities in the de-occupied territories, as well as those that suffered minor damage, such as broken windows, roofing, facade damage, etc. Most of the restored medical facilities are located in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions," the Ministry of Health added.