European Commission is working to prevent third countries from re-exporting to Russia goods used for weapons production in circumvention of sanctions

The European Commission says it is working "around the clock" to close possible loopholes that allow Russia to circumvent sanctions and obtain components needed to produce weapons in its war against Ukraine.

This was announced on Monday in Brussels by the representative of the European Commission Daniel Ferry, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are working diligently to ensure that third countries cannot circumvent our sanctions. We see that some products can go to a third country and then end up in Russia, and then on the battlefield in Ukraine. That's why we're working around the clock to ensure that these goods, the so-called battlefield goods, are not re-exported to Russia through third countries," he said.

Ferry noted the work of the EU Special Envoy for Sanctions, David Sullivan, who visits these third countries.

"We have seen some positive signs in some of these third countries. But the circumvention of our sanctions is something that is happening, so we are working around the clock to eliminate it. In addition, part of the sanctions is targeted very specifically at the Russian military-industrial sector to try to reduce their military capabilities in Ukraine," the European Commission representative said.

Mr. Ferry reminded that the main goal of the EU sanctions against Russia is to undermine its military capabilities and to affect the revenues that finance the war in Ukraine.

"That's why we have adopted quite a few different packages of sanctions, including an export ban, including different ways in which we can reduce Russia's ability to access technology and reduce its military capabilities," he added.